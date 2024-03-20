Mexico.- After the moving story of Mildred, a 10-year-old girl who unfortunately died as a result of cancer suffering, the Patron brought flowers to the little girl's mother.

“The boss sent her flowers“says the content creator to Mildred's mother, whom he hugs while singing to her.

The Boss shouts Letty's nametelling her that she is very lucky and that her daughter sent her the flower arrangement from heaven.

The moved mother cannot bear to cry and at the same time tears of joy come out for the beautiful detail.

Mildred's mother couldn't hold back her tears / Photo: Capture

“Thank you for so much love,” says the Patron, mentioning that it is a gift that his daughter asked for. “She wants to let her know that she is an unconditional mother, for being a warrior with her and that she will always be by her side, for supporting her every day and never leaving her alone.” The Patron quoted.

The boss sent her flowers / Photo: Capture

He explained that there is no way to cure the pain that everyone feels due to the girl's death, but with time everything will get better.

The mother was moved / Photo: Capture

“The Sun will rise for everyone and know that the boss loves you very much!“. The Boss gives Letty money for any expenses she has.

Unfortunately Mildred passed away / Photo: Capture

Social media users reacted to the video and they mentioned that there is no greater pain than losing a child and they wish the mother all their support.

