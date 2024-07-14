Juarez City.- A traffic police officer was attacked this Saturday by a driver from El Paso during an intervention to remove him from the line at the “Puente Libre”.

In a pair of videos posted on social media, the officer’s body camera shows him placing his motorcycle in front of the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulling a trailer, asking him to get out of line because he was pointed out by other drivers for getting in line.

The second video shows him being beaten by the driver after he rammed the officer’s motorcycle and then drove away.

According to the highway authority, despite the officer calling for assistance, the person responsible escaped. However, he has been identified and is being sought by the authorities.