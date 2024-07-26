The drug lord born in Álamos, Culiacán, Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, one of the co-founders of the famous Sinaloa Cartel, has been arrested and is in the custody of US authorities. The arrest took place in El Paso, Texas, along with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Although authorities have not provided official details about the arrest, reports suggest that Zambada may have turned himself in voluntarily in El Paso. This capture has generated multiple versions and speculations about the circumstances of the arrest, including that he was handed over by his partner, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, or that it was a covert operation by the DEA or the FBI, However, there are doubts, since Ovidio Guzmán was released a couple of days ago, and the news was not made public until this Thursday.

According to a real-time flight monitoring app, a private plane took off from Hermosillo, Sonora, at 8:05 a.m. and landed in Doña Ana County, New Mexico, at 11:34 a.m. Initial reports indicate the arrest occurred at a private airport, but it is believed to have occurred at Santa Teresa International Airport near El Paso.

‘El Mayo’ Zambada, who in his 76 years would never have set foot in jail, faces charges related to drug trafficking and organized crime in the United States, and has been a key figure in the introduction of cocaine and fentanyl into that country, for which the reward of 15 million dollars for information leading to his capture was maintained, however, this afternoon of July 25 He was arrested and is allegedly posting on social media a video of what is believed to be the plane he traveled on before his capture in El Paso, Texas.

While some reports suggest he turned himself in voluntarily, others speculate that he was arrested in an intelligence operation. An alternate version, spread by journalist Luis Chaparro, indicates that the arrest took place at the Atlantic Aviation SKF facility. at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, a facility that offers a full range of aviation services.