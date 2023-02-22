Video | Eight people pull a five-euro note like a sheet – the miniature art exhibition fascinates in New York

Various miniature worlds and miniature paintings have become popular through social media.

in New York The international exhibition “Small is beautiful” opened in the United States on Tuesday, February 21, which was previously on display in Paris and London. According to the Reuters news agency, the exhibition attracted more than 150,000 visitors on the European continent.

The exhibition features around 130 works in total by 34 artists around the world. Miniature worlds and characters have been built using different techniques, using sweets, for example. Origami technique is presented by the exhibition’s Finnish artist Juho Könkkölä.

A New York artist has been included in the New York exhibition by Danny Cortes work. One of them is a miniature model of the CBGB music club that was once located in Manhattan. Cortes’ work can also be seen in the attached video.