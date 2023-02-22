Wednesday, February 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | Eight people pull a five-euro note like a sheet – the miniature art exhibition fascinates in New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Video | Eight people pull a five-euro note like a sheet – the miniature art exhibition fascinates in New York

Various miniature worlds and miniature paintings have become popular through social media.

in New York The international exhibition “Small is beautiful” opened in the United States on Tuesday, February 21, which was previously on display in Paris and London. According to the Reuters news agency, the exhibition attracted more than 150,000 visitors on the European continent.

The exhibition features around 130 works in total by 34 artists around the world. Miniature worlds and characters have been built using different techniques, using sweets, for example. Origami technique is presented by the exhibition’s Finnish artist Juho Könkkölä.

A New York artist has been included in the New York exhibition by Danny Cortes work. One of them is a miniature model of the CBGB music club that was once located in Manhattan. Cortes’ work can also be seen in the attached video.

#Video #people #pull #fiveeuro #note #sheet #miniature #art #exhibition #fascinates #York

See also  The head of the Ministry of Health called the tense situation in Russia because of omicron
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Landslide on the railway in Tuapse. Graphic arts

Landslide on the railway in Tuapse. Graphic arts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result