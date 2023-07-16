Video: Egan Bernal, victim of brutal and massive fall in the Tour de France

The cyclist Egan Bernal He was one of the cyclists affected by a massive fall in the first kilometers of stage 15 of the Tour de France, which takes place between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, of 179 km.

Bernal was on the left side of the group, which was marching at good speed in search of catching up with the escape that was taking shape at this moment.

(Video of Colombia vs. Ireland comes to light: this was the foul that sparked the controversy) (Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the scandal in which the friendly ended)

What happened

In the video you can see that a fan, on the right side of the group, was outside the fences and with his arm gets in the way of one of the team’s riders Jumbo Visma.



That was the trigger for almost more than half of the members of the main lot to go to the ground, including Bernal.

The Ineos team assistants quickly arrived to attend to the 2019 Tour champion rider, who resumed the march, but with obvious blows.

Ineos lost, this Sunday, to the Colombian Daniel Martinez, who He did not leave for the fraction after the accident he suffered on Saturday.