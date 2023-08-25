Video: Egan Bernal reveals what his real task will be in the Tour of Spain

The list of those registered in the 78th edition of the Back to Spain It presents such a high number of applicants for ‘La Roja’ that a priori it becomes difficult to find a single name on which to focus attention to bet on him as the winner.

The winners of the last four major disputed, Jonas Vingegaard (Tour 2023 and 2022), Primoz Roglic (Giro 2023) and Remco Evenepoel (Vuelta 2022), they will be at the starting line of the Barcelona team time trial with the clear objective of taking possession of the final victory.

(Video. Nairo Quintana, dejected: hard confession for not finding a team)

(Vuelta a España 2023: these are the Colombians who will compete in the race)

But not only this trio treasures the credentials of being aspiring to a big one that they have also earned Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal and they are also among the 176 participants.

In fact, of the winners in one of the big three in the last three years, the only one absent in Barcelona is the Australian Jay Hindley (Giro 2022).

what’s up?

Bernal is running the Vuelta for the second time, because in 2021, after having won the Italy spinintegrated the test batch.

That time, the team runner Ineos finished in the sixth box. Then came the accident and this year he did the Tour de France.

“In this Vuelta I am going to give my best for (Geraint) Thomas. The team has given me many victories, they have helped me and the least I can do is truly give myself to them,” Bernal said.

And he added: “One came to the presentation of teams and feels happy. We are going to see how the race treats us, but I would like to win a stage, but first you have to follow the plan.”

Shakira is exploding: Clara Chía and Piqué, guilty of the serious problem that is coming)