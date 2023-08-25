Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Egan Bernal reveals what his real task will be in the Tour of Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Egan Bernal reveals what his real task will be in the Tour of Spain

Close


Close

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal

The Colombian makes his second big in the season.

The list of those registered in the 78th edition of the Back to Spain It presents such a high number of applicants for ‘La Roja’ that a priori it becomes difficult to find a single name on which to focus attention to bet on him as the winner.

The winners of the last four major disputed, Jonas Vingegaard (Tour 2023 and 2022), Primoz Roglic (Giro 2023) and Remco Evenepoel (Vuelta 2022), they will be at the starting line of the Barcelona team time trial with the clear objective of taking possession of the final victory.

(Video. Nairo Quintana, dejected: hard confession for not finding a team)
(Vuelta a España 2023: these are the Colombians who will compete in the race)

See also  A Colombian woman is denied asylum in Spain despite suffering an extortion case: why?

But not only this trio treasures the credentials of being aspiring to a big one that they have also earned Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal and they are also among the 176 participants.

In fact, of the winners in one of the big three in the last three years, the only one absent in Barcelona is the Australian Jay Hindley (Giro 2022).

what’s up?

Bernal is running the Vuelta for the second time, because in 2021, after having won the Italy spinintegrated the test batch.

That time, the team runner Ineos finished in the sixth box. Then came the accident and this year he did the Tour de France.

“In this Vuelta I am going to give my best for (Geraint) Thomas. The team has given me many victories, they have helped me and the least I can do is truly give myself to them,” Bernal said.

And he added: “One came to the presentation of teams and feels happy. We are going to see how the race treats us, but I would like to win a stage, but first you have to follow the plan.”
Shakira is exploding: Clara Chía and Piqué, guilty of the serious problem that is coming)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #Egan #Bernal #reveals #real #task #Tour #Spain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The president-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, denounces plans to attempt on his life

The president-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, denounces plans to attempt on his life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result