ANDBernal won is located in Bogota recovering from an operation he had a few weeks ago to correct some back problems he suffered in the past Tour de France. His 2024 season is over on French soil and he is already thinking about next year.

According to the criteria of

Bernalwho did not go to the Vuelta a España due to his poor performance in France and who was absent from the Olympic Games, presented, together with the mayor of Bogotá, Carlos Fernando Galan, the Gran Fondo that will be run on November 17th.

Egan Bernal Photo:Instagram: Egan Bernal / EFE Share

The Giro d’Italia and Tour de France champion will compete in the race, which will have two routes and will pass through 10 towns: the main event is the 115-kilometre long distance race, while for the less experienced there is a shorter 60-km race.

“It is an honor to be part of the Bogotá Cycling Grand Fondo, an event that not only highlights our city as the world capital of cycling, but also promotes the use of cycling as a healthy and accessible activity for all,” said Egan a few weeks ago.

Egan challenges Rigo

Rigoberto Uran He was one of the first professional cyclists to confirm his presence in the Bogota Grand Fund, After his painful withdrawal from the Vuelta a España following an accident, Rigo competed in his last professional race, as he hung up his bike.

Rigoberto Urán has just finished the tests that detected the fracture he suffered after his fall in the Vuelta a España. Photo:Taken from ESPN Share

Taking advantage of that Rigo will be in the race, Egan Bernal challenged him and sent him a message through his social networks. With a spicy provocation, he told his followers that he was going to ‘set fire’ to the Urrao man at Alto de Patios or Verjón.

“As you already know, Rigoberto Urán confirmed to us that he will be at our Gran Fondo in Bogotá. What do you say, are we going to start it here in Patios or in Verjón? You decide,” Bernal said in an Instagram story.

The 27-year-old cyclist wants to take advantage of the fact that his friend and colleague is not very good at the altitude of Bogotá. “He doesn’t do so well at altitude, so we are going to race at home and challenge him no matter what.”

SPORTS