Mexico City.- Eduardo Yáñez got angry again on a red carpet and attacked a reporter by taking her phone.

The actor’s anger was due to the fact that the informant asked him ‘is it true that you are already a Christian?’, which caused him to go directly onto the stage of the Teatro Centenario Coyoacán, where he will participate in the Hispanic Grandeza awards.

Everything was going well until the reporter dared to ask the actor a religious question, causing all the reporters to chase him and total chaos breaking out.

Yáñez went to the property to receive the Hispanic Greatness award, along with his colleagues Alejandra Procuna and Carlos Said, since Golpe de Suerte would be recognized as Best Telenovela of the Year.

The reporter said that she feared because the famous person had had access to her personal information, since until now he had not returned it to her.

Eduardo, 63, who in recent years has been singled out for his lack of patience when dealing with certain types of questions, remains inside the theater and is expected to leave within an hour.

For the award ceremony, it was announced that the children of the deceased Nicandro Díaz and his wife would be present; However, only his associate producer, Toño Arvizu, will attend the venue.

Lalo “El Mimo”, Carlos Eduardo Rico, Alejandro Marcovich, La Sonora Santanera de Carlos Colorado with María Fernanda and José Joel, among others, had already arrived at the place.