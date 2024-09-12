Eduardo Luis López had to narrate the match between Colombia and Brazil in an emergency situation, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America, due to a last-minute health problem of Javier Fernández, the ‘Goal Singer’.

According to the criteria of

That day, the Antioquian was overcome with emotion and, between tears, While narrating Luis Díaz’s first goal in that match, in which Colombia achieved its first ever victory against the five-time world champion in World Cup qualifying matches, he spontaneously let out a swear word.

Eduardo Luis’s video of the narration went viral and then Díaz repeated it, in an action in which the Antioquian ended up in tears.

The news from ‘Toxi’: another mistake in a goal for Colombia

Now, the ‘toxirelator’, who works with Win Sports and RCN, was in charge of the narration of the match between Colombia and South Korea, in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. And again, it went viral for a similar reason.

In a very tough and tight match, Colombia could not break through the Koreans’ wall, despite having deserved to take the lead. Until, in the 64th minute, Sinthia Cabezas set up Linda Caicedo, who defined with class to unblock the match.

Eduardo Luis, once again, made a mistake during his story And, once again, social media took off to comment on the narrator’s new idea.

The vast majority of reactions to the story were favorable and several of them mentioned the same phrase: that the goal in Colombia has a name and surname.

SPORTS

More Sports News