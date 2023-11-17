On the night of last November 16, the Colombian National Team experienced a magical night. After a difficult comeback, Luis Díaz’s two goals gave the tricolor team the victory against a tough rival: Brazil.

All of Colombia screamed and celebrated the victory. In fact, Eduardo Luisan important journalist, narrator and sports announcer, He was very moved by the game, he burst into tears and even burst into tears.

(You can read: Why didn’t the ‘goal singer’ narrate the match between Colombia and Brazil?).

Several videos of Eduardo Luis are circulating on social networks because on the night of November 16 he was seen and heard noticeably excited. The journalist even became a trend.

After ‘Lucho”s first goal, Eduardo launched a ‘madrazo’ and didn’t mind being narrated on television. The rudeness went viralsince for many Internet users his effusiveness represented that of thousands of Colombians.

However, the surprise came when ‘Lucho’ Díaz once again put the ball in the goal. Without a doubt, the emotion of the Colombian people was reflected in the narrator, who was recorded while he burst into tears for the victory.

(Also: Colombia defeated Brazil 2-1 on a magical night by Luis Díaz).

A match of emotions

It is no secret that football moves fibers and like Eduardo Luis, Luis Manuel Díaz, father of ‘Lucho’ and who was kidnapped for 13 days, He was also moved by his son’s goals.

They captured it on television broadcasts and the emotion on their face showed it all.

In the 75th minute and after so much trying, Luis Díaz made Colombia celebrate with a header goal after a cross from Cristian Borja from the left sector.

‘Mane’ Díaz celebrates Luis Díaz’s goals with tears. Photo: Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO

Luis Manuel celebrated the emotional moment with tears.

But this was not all, as the player scored his personal double and the second for his team, which came back from Brazil and achieved its first victory in the South American qualifying round.

The guajiro took advantage of a great cross from James Rodríguez, ‘hammered’ the ball with his head and scored a new goal.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

This is how Colombia played: Luis Díaz, brilliant guide to finally beat Brazil

Heartfelt gesture from Alisson, Brazil’s goalkeeper, with ‘Lucho’ Díaz after goals he scored against him

Luis Díaz, excited: analyzes Colombia’s victory: ‘We suffered, but we won the battle’