The party of the Ecuadorian soccer league who were playing this Saturday El Nacional and Deportivo Cuenca in the Andean city of Latacunga was suspended at halftime due to a bomb threat, reported the police, who ordered the eviction of the fans who were in the stands of the La Cocha stadium, in Latacunga.

In the game that corresponds to the fifth date of the LigaPro, Deportivo Cuenca won 0-1 with a goal from the Uruguayan defender Guillermo Fratta in the 14th minute, although his team was left with one less player from the 44th minute due to the expulsion of defender Ronny Biojó.

However, authorities had to evacuate the stadium facilities at half-time due to a bomb threat.

“They have just confirmed that there is a localized bomb threat outside the sports venue at this time. For this reason, the Police suggest, within their protocols, evacuating the sports venue. That is what is being done at this time. moment with LigaPro officials,” explained LigaPro competitions director David Constante.

And he added: “Now we have to think about the evacuation, that we are all safe. Subsequently, based on the regulations, understanding that the 19th could be played but the time established by the competition management, which could be noon, but first we want make it clear that everything is in correct order for the fans, authorities, players and referees of the match.”

As he commented to Ecuadorian media Marcos Castillo of the Cotopaxi Football Association, The fans were not informed of the threat, the organizers decided to turn off the stadium lights to avoid causing panic.

“If we said it was a bomb, people would run away,” he explained.

This Sunday the date will continue with the following games:

The Mushuc Runa-Universidad Católica and Barcelona-Liga de Quito matches have been postponed.