Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Ecuador landslide leaves 16 dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2023
in World
0
Video: Ecuador landslide leaves 16 dead


close

avalanche ecuador

At least 16 people died

Photo:

Ecuador Play @EcuadorPlay

At least 16 people died

Seven people are reported missing.

At least 16 people died and the same number were injured by the avalanche that occurred on Sunday in the city of Alausí, located in the Andean zone of Ecuador, the Risk Management Secretariat confirmed on Monday.

See also  Karla Pardini: What is known about the shooting murder of the TikTok influencer?

In a statement, he noted that half a thousand people were affected, 22 homeless and seven are reported missing.

(Keep reading: Earthquake in Ecuador: 14 people died after the magnitude 6.5 quake.)

According to the Secretariat, 163 houses were affected and they are still evaluating how many are destroyed after the avalanche that occurred on Sunday night.

“Apparently there are some thirty or forty houses that could be completely blocked by this avalanche,” anticipated the governor of the Chimborazo province, Iván Vinueza.

EFE

More news:

Miracle in Ecuador: father and his baby were unharmed among the rubble

Alpacas return to repopulate the Andean border of Colombia and Ecuador

See also  700 thousand dirhams in compensation for a child after a swing fell on her head

Former Ecuadorian minister convicted of corruption escapes from the Argentine Embassy

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #Ecuador #landslide #leaves #dead

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Usa, at least 4 dead in shooting at an elementary school in Nashville

Usa, at least 4 dead in shooting at an elementary school in Nashville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result