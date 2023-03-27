Video: Ecuador landslide leaves 16 dead

At least 16 people died and the same number were injured by the avalanche that occurred on Sunday in the city of Alausí, located in the Andean zone of Ecuador, the Risk Management Secretariat confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, he noted that half a thousand people were affected, 22 homeless and seven are reported missing.

(Keep reading: Earthquake in Ecuador: 14 people died after the magnitude 6.5 quake.)

about #Alausí It was known, it could have been evacuated weeks ago, the losses could be reduced, but our political class does not give a damn about the lives of people.

Outrage, there is nothing but sadness and outrage. pic.twitter.com/eHb4f6d1FP —John Machado (@JohnMachado86) March 27, 2023

According to the Secretariat, 163 houses were affected and they are still evaluating how many are destroyed after the avalanche that occurred on Sunday night.

“Apparently there are some thirty or forty houses that could be completely blocked by this avalanche,” anticipated the governor of the Chimborazo province, Iván Vinueza.

EFE

More news:

Miracle in Ecuador: father and his baby were unharmed among the rubble

Alpacas return to repopulate the Andean border of Colombia and Ecuador

Former Ecuadorian minister convicted of corruption escapes from the Argentine Embassy