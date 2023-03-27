Video: Ecuador landslide leaves 16 dead

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
At least 16 people died
At least 16 people died
Seven people are reported missing.
At least 16 people died and the same number were injured by the avalanche that occurred on Sunday in the city of Alausí, located in the Andean zone of Ecuador, the Risk Management Secretariat confirmed on Monday.
In a statement, he noted that half a thousand people were affected, 22 homeless and seven are reported missing.
(Keep reading: Earthquake in Ecuador: 14 people died after the magnitude 6.5 quake.)
According to the Secretariat, 163 houses were affected and they are still evaluating how many are destroyed after the avalanche that occurred on Sunday night.
“Apparently there are some thirty or forty houses that could be completely blocked by this avalanche,” anticipated the governor of the Chimborazo province, Iván Vinueza.
EFE
#Video #Ecuador #landslide #leaves #dead
