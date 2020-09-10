#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

Click on right here to alert us!

Ecology “typically ends in visions that I basically combat”, stated Alain Juppé, former Prime Minister and former mayor of Bordeaux, Thursday, September 10 on France Inter, invited for the discharge of his e-book “Mon Chirac” (Editions Tallandier).

“There’s a approach of seeing ecology which is completely reactionary, anti-progress (…) after which we typically ended up with visions that I basically combat towards: collapsology, the world will collapse. it isn’t new, the top of the world, the millennial fears of the top of the world, it comes again every so often “, he defined.

Usually, I hate fanaticism or extremism, whether or not they’re left or proper, or whether or not they’re inexperienced for that matter. Alain Juppe at France Inter

“I wrote a e-book referred to as ‘I Will not Eat Cherries in Winter’ [en 2009] and I stole this sentence from Nicolas Hulot. I’ve at all times been conscious of ecological points. I imagine I’ve made Bordeaux probably the most symbolic biking cities for years and years “, defended the previous mayor.

After 73 years spent on the appropriate, Bordeaux switched to the final municipal elections, with the election of Pierre Hurmic, member of Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV). “The folks of Bordeaux have made their alternative and as a superb democrat I respect him in fact completely”, stated Alain Juppé.