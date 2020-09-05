#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, criticized Saturday, September 5 on franceinfo the “ecological oppositions are never happy”. Matthieu Orphelin, Ecology Democracy deputy, regretted that the government’s stimulus plan, which devotes 30 billion to ecological transformation, only covers the next two years: “We will not resolve climate issues in two years”, he said.

“Our ecological oppositions are never happy, answers Emmanuelle Wargon. Whatever we do, it’s never green enough, it’s never strong enough, it’s never good enough “.

There, we put 30 billion, we put 7 billion on the renovation of buildings, we multiply by three or by four the envelopes we had. He says, it’s good, but, but, but … Emmanuelle Wargon, Minister for Housing to franceinfo

The minister explained that the emergency today is employment: “Of course this ecological transformation will have to continue to be carried out. But here we are today and now, we need jobs. We need jobs in these ecological professions, in building, we need to transform and we are there “, she assures.