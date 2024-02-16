You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Duván Zapata.
The Colombian striker reached 116 goals in Italy's Serie A.
Duvan Zapata continues to make it clear that the change of scenery in Italy was good for his sporting career, with the Turin is experiencing a rebirth and has already scored 7 goals so far this season in the A seriesbut the most important thing is that he has had greater continuity and the injuries have respected him.
This Friday, the 'Toro' once again demonstrated his scoring nose and scored in Torno's 2-0 victory against Lecce on matchday 25 of Italian Serie A.
In the 81st minute, the Colombian striker hit the ball after a corner kick and sent it to the back of the net to end his team's victory.
