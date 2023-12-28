What could have been an ordinary stop turns into a chase that you could have watched on the silver screen. The driver of the black Renault Mégane in the video below cannot stop and causes a large-scale police action. Ultimately, the officers get hold of the Mégane.

The police give chase after the Renault Mégane is caught speeding. The officers signal the driver to stop, but it is ignored. After this, the suspect would try to push police cars off the road. This happens off screen. In the meantime, some police Audis are called in to join the chase.

The Audi A6 Avants rush towards the chase at speeds above 200 km/h. When the SIVs arrive, the Mégane is already damaged. It is quite busy on the highway during the chase, which does not make it easier for the police to stop the Renault Mégane. For example, an A6 and the suspect go side-by-side towards the rear of a truck. Fortunately, both cars swerve in time to avoid a collision with the semi-trailer.

Ultimately, the police manage to stop the driver by colliding with the left rear wheel of the Renault. The person behind the wheel and two passengers are arrested. The driver receives a report for dangerous driving and driving under the influence. It is not known what the penalties will be for all occupants. Watch the footage of the chase below.

The police chase with the Renault Mégane