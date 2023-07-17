If everyone behaves, a car meeting will cause just as much nuisance as the parking lot on a busy Saturday at the hardware store. The problem is that there are often people who cannot restrain themselves, and these are often the people who overestimate themselves. There are about three billion examples of this on the internet.

To make sure everyone behaves and that no one in a Civic with angel eyes understeers in your car, the police now also check with drones at car meetings. RTV East was allowed to spend an afternoon with agents who were monitoring a meeting in Enschede.

If the drone pilot sees a violation, he tips off a colleague who will hand out the fine. In Enschede, the police handed out fines for burnouts, wheelies, not carrying a license plate, too loud an exhaust or simply for speed. The speed is not measured with a drone, by the way. If the police could not issue a fine on the spot, it was sent.