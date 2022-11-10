For the people who think that the Dutch police are often a little too sweet during chases: this one is for you. The National Unit of the Dutch police shares how they brutally arrest three suspects in a Peugeot 206 on the A12.

The police encounter the suspects in the rusty 206 on the A12. The officers first continue to follow the Peugeot calmly while they come up with a plan if the driver should ignore the stop sign. The gray car with three occupants first stops neatly on the hard shoulder.

After a short internal consultation, the occupants decide to make an attempt to escape. The driver nearly stalls the car and then sprints away. The police clearly do not feel like a long chase and ‘use the vehicle as a means of violence’.

By giving the back of the car a short push (also known as the PIT maneuver) they force the Peugeot into a skid and he dives into the crash barrier with his nose. No loss adjuster is needed to conclude that the car can no longer drive. After the action, the suspects can be quickly arrested.