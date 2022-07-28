If you had to guess from the screenshot above where this Dutch BMW driver crashed, you would say right against the guardrail. But no, he still manages to absorb that slip, but unfortunately just a little too well. He overcompensates and flies left into the guardrail of the Nürburgring.

The crash happens just after the Flugplatz corner, which is quite right at the start of the circuit. What exactly happens, we leave for the experts in the comments to analyze, but it just seems to be going a little too fast.

Incidentally, we are also extremely distracted by the gear lever. The gearbox seems to hang quite loosely in the car, acting as a kind of gauge of the G-forces. Seems (again according to the comments) to be a well-known BMW ailment. By the way, how do we know that he is Dutch? You’ll hear that after the crash.