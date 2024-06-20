Juarez City.- The lack of visibility due to the winds felt in this region of the state caused accidents on the Juárez to Chihuahua highway, just passing Villa Ahumada.

A recent model Hyundai truck was hit by a tractor-trailer after it was not looking forward. A unit from the Red Cross and the White Angels group arrived to help those affected.

In that same section, two almost simultaneous rollovers were recorded.

Meanwhile, according to El Diario voters, the vehicular flow to the north and south is slow.