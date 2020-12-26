Gauhar Khan’s wedding reception party had reached Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manish Malhotra and Hussain Kuwajarwala, besides many celebs from Bollywood. Gauhar’s father-in-law and Zaid’s father, Ismail Darbar, were also there on the occasion. A video of the reception party is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This video has been shared by Preity Simons. Priti is a show producer.
Gauhar could not stop herself when she played the song
In the video that Preity shared, she is performing on the song ‘Jhalla-Vallah’ from the film ‘Ishaqzaade’. This song belongs to Gauhar Khan. During the performance, she could not stop herself from sitting in the front row and got up to go with Preity. After this both of them put a lot of dance on this song. While watching Dulhan dance coolly, everyone clapped fiercely. While sharing the video, Preeti wrote, ‘Finest night …’
.
