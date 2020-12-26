Gauhar Khan, who was the winner of Bollywood actress and ‘Bigg Boss’, read Nikaah with Zaid Darbar on Friday. In Mumbai’s ITC Grand Maratha, where the wedding took place during the day, there was a wedding reception party at night. In order to make this special occasion of 25 December happy, a dance-song program was also organized at the reception party. But Gauhar Khan himself did the work of looting Muffhill. Gauhar’s song ‘Jhalla-Vallah’ was playing at the stage. Gauhar could not stop herself and went to the stage and gave a lot of kisses.

Preeti Simons shared video



Gauhar Khan’s wedding reception party had reached Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manish Malhotra and Hussain Kuwajarwala, besides many celebs from Bollywood. Gauhar’s father-in-law and Zaid’s father, Ismail Darbar, were also there on the occasion. A video of the reception party is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This video has been shared by Preity Simons. Priti is a show producer.

Gauhar could not stop herself when she played the song



In the video that Preity shared, she is performing on the song ‘Jhalla-Vallah’ from the film ‘Ishaqzaade’. This song belongs to Gauhar Khan. During the performance, she could not stop herself from sitting in the front row and got up to go with Preity. After this both of them put a lot of dance on this song. While watching Dulhan dance coolly, everyone clapped fiercely. While sharing the video, Preeti wrote, ‘Finest night …’

