Dulhan celebrates with other patients
Even after Kovid was positive, the family got him married instead of postponing. In the video that is going viral, Dulhan can be seen celebrating with other patients at the Covid Care Center in Mattanchery, Ernakulam. Watch the video:
Lee Selfie at the end of the video
In the video, some patients are also dancing next to Dulhan to sing and singing the song Vadakkele pathoone from Parava film. At the end of the video, everyone comes together and clicks a selfie.
