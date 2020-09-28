The corona virus epidemic has stopped or postponed the wedding planning of all people. However, there are some people who are getting married because their talk had progressed a lot and now they have no way.

Meanwhile, a video of a Kovid care center in Kerala is going viral. People present here gave surprise to the girl who was found to be Corona positive and therefore could not join her marriage.

Dulhan celebrates with other patients

Even after Kovid was positive, the family got him married instead of postponing. In the video that is going viral, Dulhan can be seen celebrating with other patients at the Covid Care Center in Mattanchery, Ernakulam. Watch the video:

Lee Selfie at the end of the video

In the video, some patients are also dancing next to Dulhan to sing and singing the song Vadakkele pathoone from Parava film. At the end of the video, everyone comes together and clicks a selfie.