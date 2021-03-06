The Roads and Transport Authority has completed the two pilot stations for public transport bus passengers in the Oud Metha and Satwa areas, and they are distinguished by their unique model design that combines innovative and effective solutions for engineering designs and the introduction of a new concept in mass transportation.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said: The establishment of public transport bus passenger stations comes as a continuation of the authority’s efforts in developing the infrastructure for the mass transit system, with the aim of encouraging residents to use mass transportation in their daily commute, as the design of the station was taken into account. The modern system, sustainability requirements, the requirements of people of determination and harmony with the identity and form of the RTA stations, pointing out that the role of the new stations goes beyond the prevailing concept in transporting passengers only, but also to provide integrated services to passengers, such as shops, service shops, offices, and others.

Oud Metha Station

The Oud Metha station extends over an area of ​​9640 square meters, and its location is characterized by a high population density and its proximity to the Oud Metha metro station, and to schools, community clubs and commercial offices, and the station serves many bus lines, the most important of which are the two lines coming from the Dubai Mall and the International City, and the station consists of a ground floor and three Frequent roles and a roof for vehicle parking, and taking into account in their design integration with the public transport system in the region, as it has allocated stops for buses, private vehicles and taxis, and it is expected that the average number of passengers in the future will reach 10 thousand passengers per day, and it includes 9 operational bus stops and 11 bus stops Public transportation, 350 parking spaces for vehicles, and the station’s facilities include a passenger loading and unloading area, parking for waiting and emergency buses, parking lots for taxis, employees and visitors, parking for bicycles, public restrooms equipped, a lounge and cafeteria for drivers, a prayer room (for men) and a prayer room (for women), and offices for employees. And public toilets, as well as investment spaces, sites for self-service and electronic payment machines, Nol cards, and bus timer displays, Customer happiness index, ATMs, and vending machines for refreshments and snacks.

Satwa station

The area of ​​Satwa station is 11,912 square meters, and it consists of a ground floor, one floor and a roof for vehicle parking. Its design took into account the integration with the public transport system in the region, as it allocated stops for buses, taxis and private vehicles, and the average number of passengers is currently about 7,800 passengers per day. The capacity of the station is more than 15 thousand passengers per day, and the station includes 15 operational bus stops and 14 bus stops, and the station has a capacity for nearly 228 vehicles, and includes a site for loading and unloading passengers, parking for waiting and emergency buses, parking for taxis, employees and visitors, and parking for bicycles. Equipped public lounges, worshipers (men and women), offices for employees, a driver’s rest, public toilets, investment sites, as well as sites for self-service and electronic payment devices, Nol cards, a bus timer display, and a customer happiness indicator. ATMs and vending machines for refreshments and snacks.

It should be noted that the Roads and Transport Authority recently opened four public transport bus stations, which are Al Ghubaiba, Al Jafiliya, Etisalat and Al Etihad stations. Al Ghubaiba station includes six buildings, with an area of ​​2,452 square meters, and a capacity of 15,000 passengers per day, while the Al Jafiliya bus station includes one building. The bus station has a multi-storey building consisting of a ground floor, two floors and a roof for vehicle parking, and the total built area is 19,000 square meters, and the station’s capacity is estimated at 7,000 passengers. As for the Union Bus Station in Deira, it includes three buildings, and the area of ​​the station is 2,180 square meters. It has a capacity of 7,500 passengers, and the bus station connected to the Etisalat metro station consists of a ground building and a mezzanine, with an area of ​​708 square meters, and an estimated capacity of 4,500 passengers.





