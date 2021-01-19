The Dubai Health Authority stated that the customer goes through five major steps to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine at its approved centers, stressing the need to take a prior appointment before heading to any of the approved vaccination centers to provide the Covid-19 vaccine, in light of the daily increase in the number of the authority’s centers Registered to receive the vaccine.

The director of the “One Central” Center for Covid-19 Vaccination in Dubai Khalfan Al-Raisi told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the center is witnessing increasing arrivals on a daily basis by those who wish to obtain the vaccine from the priority groups, all of whom receive service within a few minutes since entering the center.

He explained that the customer goes through five steps once he gets the appointment and arrives at the center, where the first stages of registration begin through the electronic system, followed by the waiting point, and then go to a room equipped to check the vital signs before vaccination, and then take the vaccine, and the customer concludes his journey by waiting 20 A minute under observation before departure.





