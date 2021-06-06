Dubai Civil Defense teams and units are currently battling a fire in a warehouse of flammable materials in the Al Quoz Industrial Area.

In detail, the Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at 11:09 this morning, of a fire incident in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

Immediately, the Al-Quoz Fire and Rescue Center acted as a competent authority and first responder, and upon arrival at 11:13 it was found that the accident was in a warehouse of flammable materials, so that the civil defense teams and units began carrying out firefighting and firefighting operations, and at 11:16 the field commander reported that the accident was advanced Accordingly, the Al Barsha and Martyrs of the Emirates centers were moved to carry out additional support operations.

Developments are being followed up.

Dubai Civil Defense fights a fire with highly flammable materials in Al Quoz Industrial City. #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/NS0wcVjh0x – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) June 6, 2021



