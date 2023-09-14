Officially it is not prohibited to drive 60 km/h on the highway. It is even the minimum speed for Dutch highways. However, you can be arrested for ‘dangerous or annoying driving behaviour’. Oh, and for driving on the left unnecessarily, so stop that people. A drunk driver on the A2 in Limburg shows what a case of nuisance driving behavior looks like.

The police receive a report that a car is driving slowly on the highway. The reporter suspects that the driver has looked too deeply into the glass. The police respond by quickly driving onto the A2. And indeed, the driver is driving alone in the left lane of the highway at a speed of about 60 km/h.

The driver can suddenly drive the speed limit

After the driver has decided to drive on the right, the police drive in front of the drunk driver and the officers signal a stop. This sign is ignored by the motorist who continues on the highway. The police have to make a small sprint. Now the car can suddenly drive up to 120 km/h.

A second attempt to get the driver to stop also failed. After this, the officer asks for assistance from his colleagues. Finally, the car leaves the A2 at the Nederweert exit and stops at the traffic light. Here the officer parks his official car in front of the drunk driver to escort the person out of the car. The driver blows 2 per mille, while the maximum is 0.5 per mille. Therefore, the driver’s license is taken away and a report is issued.