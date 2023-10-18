You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The players received strong criticism from the fans.
The players received strong criticism from the fans.
Fans got into an altercation at the team headquarters and called the players “drunk.”
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Moments of tension were experienced this Wednesday morning when Santa Fe fans arrived at the capital team’s sports training and scolded the players for their poor performance during the last games.
In the images you can see when the fans say that the players “are neighborhood players” and that “they come out of the games to drink.”
At this time, Santa Fe fans reproach the players for the team’s poor performance, the new coaching staff comes out to give a message of patience and work. Despite the bad moment and having the disastrous Eduardo Méndez as president, the new coach is excited about something better pic.twitter.com/CVn04TzZP3
— Sebastián Solarte Moreno (@Solartian_Dev) October 18, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Drunk #Santa #bar #insults #players #headquarters #poor #performance