According to information shared by international media, Ukraine tried last night to attack the Kremlin with drones and assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin. The complaint was known today by the Russian Presidency, which threatened retaliatory measures.

“Tonight the kyiv regime tried to hit with unmanned aerial vehicles the official residence of the President of the Russian Federation”the Kremlin said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the Russian Presidency, “two drones were heading to the Kremlin” and “as a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radio-electronic warfare systems, the devices were disabled.”

The drones and their fragments fell into the Kremlin compound, without causing casualties or property damage.

The Kremlin considers these actions “a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation, carried out on the eve of Victory Day and the military parade on May 9, at which guests are scheduled to attend foreigners,” the statement said.

The only foreign president who confirmed his attendance at the celebration in Red Square is Kyrgyz leader Sadir Zhaparov.

The Kremlin assured that Putin “was not injured” and that it “continues to work as usual.”

On Tuesday, the head of the Kremlin worked from St. Petersburg and this Wednesday he held a meeting at his country residence in Novo-Ogariovo, where he met with a governor of one of the Russian regions. Likewise, it is said that Putin does not usually sleep in the Kremlin.

Drones over the Kremlin

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting Putin’s life

The Presidency warned that Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that the military parade on Red Square is held as planned.

