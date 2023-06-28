No, this is not just another Bentley Continental. You’re looking at the Bentley Batur: probably the last Bentley with the mighty 6.0-litre W12. Mulliner’s friends can indulge themselves for the possible swan song of the twelve-cylinder. And they did, because you’re looking at the most expensive and strongest Bentley ever built.

How expensive? Just about seven times the price of a regular Conti. So 1.65 million pounds, which is about 1.9 million euros – without taxes. Only eighteen will be made, all of which have already been forgiven. There is an option for a better audio system that, hold on, costs almost 60,000 euros. The system is the best stereo we’ve ever heard, even outside the automotive sector.

Specifications of the Bentley Batur

Mulliner not only builds the beautiful carriage. The company also improves the turbos and makes the engine breathe better thanks to larger intakes and a new exhaust from Akrapovic. As a result, the W12 engine produces 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. In the video below you will find out how the most expensive and strongest production Bentley drives.