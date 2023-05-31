Not only ready for the end of production, also ready for the end of the world. You’re looking at the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. It is the last version of the Huracán before the V10 supercar is allowed to retire. For about 300,000 euros, 1,499 customers get an elevated, armored and downright insane Huracán. In this video you can see how the off-road Lambo drives.

We drive the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato on public roads and on the track. Don’t count on a piece of asphalt as tight as a billiard cloth at that circuit, but more on the kind you encounter in the rallycross world. The Chuckwalla Valley Raceway has been transformed into a half-sand, half-tarmac circuit especially for today. But is it even more laughable than its competitor, the Porsche 911 Dakar?

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato on a rallycross circuit and public roads