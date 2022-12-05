“The name Absolut comes from the fact that it is absolutely the fastest Koenigsegg we will ever build,” says Christian von Koenigsegg. Welcome to the very best Sweden has to offer at hypercar level. In the video below we drive the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut on public roads and on the track.

The engine is a 5.1-liter V8 with a flat crankshaft and twin turbos that feels much like a naturally aspirated engine. It produces 1,600 hp (on E85 fuel) and 1,500 Nm. The red line is at 8,500 rpm, which you can tap from idle within 0.2 seconds. Dangerously strong stuff.

Price and performance of the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

0 to 100 km/h is done in 2.5 seconds and the top speed is – in the Absolut version – at a terrifying 499 km/h. Let’s say 500 km/h, because no one has had the space and courage to test it yet. Until now…

Koenigsegg builds 125 pieces, all of which are sold for around 2.6 million euros. If you’re still doubting whether or not you want it, you can safely stop; all copies have already been referred to an owner. What remains: looking at how we do our best to unleash all the horsepower on the asphalt.