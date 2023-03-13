You’ve already seen the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro at work on the track, but look! The Valkyrie just has license plates, making it street legal. It would therefore be a missed opportunity not to test AM’s F1 road car among the Corollas, SUVs, speed bumps and traffic. That is exactly what we did: drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie on public roads.

Aston Martin let TopGear editor Ollie Marriage run wild with the Valkyrie. The 1,014 horsepower V12 monster cruises through the streets, drive-throughs, oil fields and city centers of Bahrain. Just to find out if you can turn a Valkyrie into a daily driver. Or should he just stick to the track?

We also find out that there is very little luggage space, but that you can easily transport a photographer. Oh, before we forget, that standing start to 240 km/h was done at the track, not in the center of Bahrain’s capital, Manama. Naturally. Watch the footage of the Aston Martin Valkyrie driving through the streets of Bahrain below.