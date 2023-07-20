Driving a Porsche up a hill? That’s a piece of cake, isn’t it? But what if the Porsche and the hill in question are very special? We are talking about the 953 that won the Paris-Dakar rally in 1984. The hill we are driving up is the one in Goodwood. Add to that a large audience and British weather and the ride is suddenly a lot more difficult.

We take you behind the scenes at the Festival of Speed. Because how does that actually work, such a hill climb? First of all you will be asked to drive to the start. To do this, the course must be driven in the opposite direction. Once you have arrived at the start, follow the car in front of you until you reach the line at a number of marshalls.

The fast run during the Festival of Speed ​​with the Porsche 953 Paris-Dakar

From there you do a demonstration round. Not from your driving skills, but from the car. Try to get him back to the finish line as quickly as possible without embarrassing yourself and crashing. When you survive the ride, you will arrive at the top of the hill where the other drivers and cars are waiting for you.

If all goes well, you can return to the paddock in a few minutes. On the way back, you are expected to drive back slowly so that the public can have another good look at the cars. Whether everything goes well and we manage to keep the Porsche 953 Paris-Dakar out of the hay bales, you can see below.