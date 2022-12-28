You have already read here several times that you can buy a Hellephant engine with 1,000 hp in a crate. All well and good, but how does that translate to the real world? Ralph Gilles offers you the answer. He is Stellantis’ lead designer and has built up an impressive resume. This is how the Chrysler 300 and fifth generation Dodge SRT Viper come from his hand.

In addition to the Dodge Charger with Hellephant engine, the designer has more fun stuff in the garage. Classics such as the Peugeot 205 GTI, Lancia Delta and Alfa Romeo GTA-R. He also has the Viper that he drew himself, with ACR badges. “I think this is the first one that came off the production line. When I got it, I took it straight to the track,” says Gilles.

Gilles’ showpiece is a Charger with a Hellephant engine

The real jewel in his garage is the ‘Hellucinaction’: a 1968 Dodge Charger that has been tuned to today’s standards. Gilles snapped it up as a “rusty barn find” and changed pretty much everything about the car except the silhouette. The 7.0-liter Hellephant engine in this car produces around 1,000 hp and 1,288 Nm.

Still, the car is strangely quiet and calm when you don’t fully depress the accelerator. However, are you going for full power? Then the engine screams. Check out the images below of this special Dodge Charger with Hellephant engine and the fascinating story of its owner.