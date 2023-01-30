We dare to admit that after a night of heavy sims on the PlayStation, the first symptoms of muscle pain are already knocking on the door. Imagine what that’s like with real G-forces and for 24 hours. The drivers have to keep their focus, because even in a race of 24 hours, 0.016 seconds can make the difference. Take a look at the finish line of the 24 Hours of Daytona.

The photo finish is in the LMP2 class. The red car with starting number 04 leads the way into the last lap of the race, followed shortly by the blue car with starting number 07 from the Proton team. Driver James Allen, in his blue Oreca, stays neatly in the slipstream of number four throughout the lap, waiting for the right moment to strike.

In the final corner, Allen seizes his chance and steers out of the wake of race leader Ben Hanley. The two cars cross the finish line next to each other, where you can only see in the replay that the difference is a few centimeters. The slipstream proves to be just enough for the win for Allen and his team. After 24 grueling hours, the difference between the two Orecas is just 0.016 seconds.

The photo finish at the 2023 24 Hours of Daytona

Dutch contribution to the 24 hours of Daytona

Unfortunately, the Dutch could not break any pots. Giedo van der Garde and Job van Uitert finished fourth in the LMP2 class. Renger van der Zande competed in the GTP class at Cadillac. He drove his LMDh car along with Bourdais and Dixon to third place. Tijmen van der Helm did not get further than 37th place. Glenn van Berlo, Rinus van Kalmthout, Indy Dontje and Jeroen Bleekemolen dropped out.