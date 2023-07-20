In Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, security cameras recorded the moment in which a driver ran over an alleged thief who had stolen his cell phone moments beforepreventing him from running away.

The event occurred on Tuesday July 13. As can be seen in the clip, shared on social networks, the man snatches his belongings from a young driver of a private car, which is parked on the side of the road. Local media indicated that the subject had pointed at his victim to give him the phone.

The man pointed the gun at his victim.

According to what was said, the robbery was committed in the colony September 15, located in that city.

Afterwards, the alleged offender headed to his motorcycle to escape the scene. However, the driver he had just robbed reacted and reversed, running over the subject who was trying to flee and hitting it against another car that was parked behind.

The local authorities arrived at the scene, who identified the 35-year-old subject as José Napoleón Reyes Mendoza, who was lying motionless on the street, trapped between the two vehicles.

The mother of the young man whom they tried to rob indicated that her son “had acted in self-defense” and that other witnesses had seen the same man commit theft in the area, detailed the local media. The Press.

Finally, the aforementioned medium confirmed that Reyes, who was originally from that city, He died in fact, “almost instantly.”

The authorities always recommend not doing justice into their own hands, since this can turn the victim into a perpetrator and bring consequences before the courts.

