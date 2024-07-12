A 24-year-old woman suffered a serious car accident after mistaking a police checkpoint for a robbery. The incident occurred on the MGC-499 highwayin Santos Dumont, on Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, the woman was driving a vehicle considered “suspicious” by the police because it had its windows closed and was leaving the house of a young man involved in drug trafficking.

The officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle, were carrying out an action to serve warrants. raid and seizure at a well-known retail outlet and drug distribution in the Glória neighborhood.

The police began to follow the vehicle, but at one point, they decided to overtake it and ordered it to stop. The driver, frightened and believing that they were thieves, accelerated and sped off towards the BR-040.

On a curve further ahead, he lost Control of the car when meeting a truck in the opposite direction and overturned.

The video of the accident shows the exact moment when the woman lost control and overturned the car. After the accident, she was rescued and taken to receive medical attention with injuries to her arm, remaining hospitalized for observation.

The woman’s family and attorney said she heard a gunshot during the chase, which contributed to her confusion and fear. The Civil Police have requested an on-site forensic examination to clarify the facts.and the case is under investigation and confidentiality.

