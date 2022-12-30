You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Video: driver runs over a man and his daughter and goes on the run in Mexico
Video: driver hits a man and his daughter and hits the run in Mexico
The driver of a pickup truck hit a man and his daughter by car. Authorities are looking for him.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 30, 2022, 03:44 PM
A video of a tragic event that occurred in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, in Mexico.
Security cameras captured the moment when a driver runs over a man and his young daughter, who is in a car.
The person responsible fled and it can be seen how the companions of those affected and other neighbors run to catch up with him, but the driver manages to flee.
The events took place on the night of December 12, 2022, according to the footage record.
Also read: (Child goes viral for heartfelt interpretation of Amanda Miguel’s song)
The girl, who according to local media is 4 years old, was dragged up to 60 meters by the large truck.
In the recording it is seen how the 37-year-old man is run over and remains on his knees on the platform, while the driver responsible for what happened advances with the car stuck in the tires.
Local authorities, such as Cholula’s Secretary of Citizen Security, have stated that the case is under investigation by the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office, but the vehicle is being searched with the video material and the characteristics that the victims recognized.
“If anyone identifies the vehicle involved, or has any additional information that helps locate it, you can contact us directly at the local emergency numbers 2222470562 / 2225662726,” they wrote on their Twitter account.
However, the relatives of the people who were run over indicate that, two weeks after the incident, there is no progress in the investigation.
More news
LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO
WRITING TRENDS
December 30, 2022, 03:44 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #driver #hits #man #daughter #hits #run #Mexico
Leave a Reply