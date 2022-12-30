Friday, December 30, 2022
Video: driver hits a man and his daughter and hits the run in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in World
0


The driver of a pickup truck hit a man and his daughter by car. Authorities are looking for him.

A video of a tragic event that occurred in San Pedro Cholula, Puebla, in Mexico.

Security cameras captured the moment when a driver runs over a man and his young daughter, who is in a car.

The person responsible fled and it can be seen how the companions of those affected and other neighbors run to catch up with him, but the driver manages to flee.

The events took place on the night of December 12, 2022, according to the footage record.

The girl, who according to local media is 4 years old, was dragged up to 60 meters by the large truck.

In the recording it is seen how the 37-year-old man is run over and remains on his knees on the platform, while the driver responsible for what happened advances with the car stuck in the tires.

Local authorities, such as Cholula’s Secretary of Citizen Security, have stated that the case is under investigation by the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office, but the vehicle is being searched with the video material and the characteristics that the victims recognized.

“If anyone identifies the vehicle involved, or has any additional information that helps locate it, you can contact us directly at the local emergency numbers 2222470562 / 2225662726,” they wrote on their Twitter account.

However, the relatives of the people who were run over indicate that, two weeks after the incident, there is no progress in the investigation.

LAURA ALEJANDRA ALBARRACÍN RESTREPO
WRITING TRENDS

