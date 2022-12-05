After race 34 of the Australian Supercars Championship, there is an exuberant atmosphere on the circuit in Adelaide. Not only was the race won by 20-year-old rookie Broc Feeney for the first time – it is also the last race of the season, and the very last race ever for Holden. This historic brand, once linked to Opel via parent General Motors, ceased to exist in 2020. The Supercars were still driven with rear-wheel drive racing versions of what we know as the Insignia. So until last weekend.

Shane van Gisbergen finishes seventh in his Holden, but wins the championship for the third time. Reason enough to pick up his trophy in style on the straight – with, how could it be otherwise in Australia, a major burnout.

Van Gisbergen gets out during burnout

The 33-year-old driver does not necessarily find it necessary to stay in his car during the burnout. He puts the Holden nose to the wall, gets out and jubilantly jumps onto the roof – the rear wheels continuing to spin. Then he runs to retrieve the cup, gets into his still-revving and smoking car and keeps accelerating until the tires burst.

No, the cars in the Supercars class do not have a dedicated burnout cruise control. If you pay attention, you will see that Van Gisbergen is only wearing one shoe – the other he has clamped on the accelerator. It results in a memorable moment that aptly closes Holden’s decades-long motorsport chapter. Watch the video below.