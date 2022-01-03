Special scenes in the town of Rufford Mill Ford in England. There is a road that crosses a shallow river. We were going to build a bridge there, but here they thought it was fine to just let the road run through the river. Normally the water is shallow enough for a typical car to drive through, but the problems start when the water gets higher. The municipality has put up a sign and the road is closed, but apparently that is not clear enough. Or people are stubborn, we don’t rule that out.

Also read: This is what happens when you drive too fast through a deep puddle

It is a great delight for the locals, who can watch from the pub as car after car drowns in the deep water. The cars enter the water with conviction and in many cases do not make it to the other side. Others do make it across, but then come to a halt with terminal engine noises. Some drivers (take those at 4:23 or 9:00) ask for it a bit too. Below you can see the most recent compilation of cars that drown in the water that is too deep. That there is no one to stop them…

Car after car drowns in deep water