Particularly spectacular donuts. That’s all that comes to mind when the Rimac Nevera’s 1,914 horsepower, highly advanced four-wheel drive and torque-vectoring systems are deployed in the least intelligent way imaginable.

The windshield becomes a white haze, the Nevera spins on its own front axle like a propeller, and my stomach involuntarily begins to wrap around my spine. Just lift the foot, a quick movement of the steering wheel and the horizon comes to a standstill with a hard reset. Particularly spectacular.

Also read: All TopGears Electric Awards winners

Probably not the feedback the Rimac tech team was hoping for, given that we traveled all the way to the Arctic Circle to ride the all-electric Nevera. This is to confirm whether it is indeed the Best Electric Performance Car of the moment. Watch the video below.