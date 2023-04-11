In the 1980s, sportsmanship was important at Renault. The brand was not yet ready for all crossovers and other family transporters of today. Instead, the brand invented the turbo engine in F1 and Renault entered the WRC with the Renault 5. That time can now come back with the Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

The new Renault 5 should be presented sometime next year. The new 5 should be an electric hatchback that competes with the Fiat 500e and Volkswagen ID.2 and in terms of price, the electric Renault 5 should be cheaper than the Renault Zoe. So quite promising. To give the 5 some extra power, Renault also presents a concept version aimed at drifting: the Renault R5 Turbo 3E.

Specifications of the Renault R5 Turbo 3E

The R5 Turbo 3E doesn’t take it easy. It has two electric motors that naturally drive the rear wheels. Together, electric motors provide 380 hp and 700 Nm. According to Renault, it could do from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 200 km/h.

The battery pack is 42 kWh and weighs 520 kilos, which is one third of the total weight of the Renault R5 Turbo 3E. With the power to the rear wheels, this precious concept car likes to drift. That’s what Yvan Muller shows us, because Renault doesn’t want us to throw the tantrum frog around. Watch how he does it below.