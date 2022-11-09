Video | Dozens of well-preserved ancient statues were found in the mud – “A very rare find”

The statues are estimated to have been well preserved because they were immersed in water about 2,000 years ago.

Italian Numerous bronze statues up to 2,300 years old have been found in Tuscany. The researchers estimate that the statues are in exceptionally good condition, reports the Reuters news agency.

The statues depict Greco-Roman deities such as Hygieia, the goddess of health and purity, and Apollo, the god of light and the sun. The statues were immersed in the water of the ancient spa and on top of them were almost 6,000 coins made of bronze, silver and gold.

Archaeologists found 24 large statues and a few small statues between October and November during excavations of ancient ruins in the city of San Casciano dei Bagni. The discovery site is located north of the city of Rome.

“A very important and rare find,” comments the University of Foreigners in Sienna, which is leading the archaeological project reader Jacopo Tabolli for Reuters.

Tabolli estimates that the statues raised from the mud decorated the sanctuary before they were immersed in water during rituals about 2,000 years ago. Apparently, it was the immersion in water that kept the statues intact.

The statues are exceptionally made of bronze and not of terracotta, i.e. fired clay, like many other statues of the same period, Tabolli said.

After cleaning, the statues are to be displayed in a museum.

The statues adorned the shrine before they were apparently deliberately submerged in water.

The muddy terrain preserved the statues in good condition.