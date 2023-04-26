Several students from a school were injured on Monday, April 24, when jumping from a roof to escape a fire that devastated his school, which was for girls and was located in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Around 9:00 in the morning local authorities were informed that a heavy fire was breaking out at Mwanga High Schoolespecially in the province of Lualaba.

According to those present at this event, the fire originated in the high school boarding school, where a large part of the students live. Then, The flames grew and razed most of the buildings that make up this women’s college.

prince tomotheea witness who witnessed all the events, told ‘AFP’ that the students at this institution had to do acrobatics to save their lives, because if they didn’t they could die thanks to the fire.

“To escape the fire, the students jumped from the roof of the building, from a height of “three meters”, said Prince Timothée, according to him, several students were seriously injured, as they fractured from falls.

At least 97 young women were hospitalized, thirty of them presented themselves to the toilets with fractured body partsThis was indicated to ‘AFP’ by a person in charge of the communication service of the Lualaba provincial government.

He also indicated that luckily No deaths were recorded at the location. and that they are still waiting to find out what caused this devastating incident for the country.

