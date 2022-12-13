Silvano Kasongo, Kinshasa police chief, told Reuters that at least 50 people died in the Congolese capital after heavy rains triggered floods and landslides.

The pioneers of social networking shared pictures and videos that showed the streets of Kinshasa covered in water, while other clips documented landslides caused by the floods.

Kinshasa was once the site of fishing villages on the banks of the Congo River, but has developed into one of the largest major cities in Africa, home to about 15 million people.

As in other cities on the continent, rapid and unregulated urbanization has made Kinshasa more vulnerable to flash floods after heavy rains, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change.