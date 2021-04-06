At least 80 dolphins and large numbers of fish have drifted on dead beaches near Accra, the Ghanaian capital, since Friday, prompting the authorities to open investigations.

It is not known why the fish and dolphins died. The Fisheries Ministry said in a statement that a team took samples of fish and water from Osu Castle Beach in Accra.

The FDA said it is monitoring fish markets to ensure that the dead fish are not sold.

Michael Arthur Dadze, head of the Fisheries Commission, told Reuters that between 80 and 100 dolphins have been found.