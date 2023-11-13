According to the agency, rescue crews and citizens recovered 31 dead and a number of injuries, as a result of Israeli aircraft bombing 12 homes in the Jabalia Services Club area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Social media users and Palestinian news pages circulated videos that they said were of homes that were subjected to Israeli bombing in Jabalia.

A number of Palestinians were also killed and injured, on Monday evening, in Israeli bombing in Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency said that two citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing of Abu Numan al-Salhi’s house in the Nuseirat camp.

On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians who died on the first day of the attack, according to the latest figures from the Israeli authorities.

The Israeli army estimates that about 240 people were taken hostage into the Gaza Strip after the attack, including at least 30 children, according to Israeli media.

For 38 days, Israel has responded with intense bombardment on the Gaza Strip, which has caused, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 11,240 Palestinian deaths, according to its latest toll on Monday.