The agency quoted local sources as saying that 32 dead people arrived at Nasser Hospital during the past hours, and that 4 of them, including children, were killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The sources added that at least 10 people were killed as a result of an Israeli aircraft bombing the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the vicinity of the Kuwaiti Hospital in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The sources indicated that a number of journalists were injured as a result of the Israeli raids on the vicinity of the Kuwaiti Hospital.

The Hamas media office in Gaza announced on Wednesday that at least 20,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian Strip since the start of the war between the movement and Israel.

According to Hamas, 8,000 children and 6,200 women are among the dead, while the number of injured has reached 52,600 since the war began on October 7.

United Nations estimates indicate that there are thousands of bodies of civilians in the Strip under the rubble.

On the other hand, Israel says that more than 130 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of its ground offensive.