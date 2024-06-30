Spain started the Euros with a major scare: a surprise own goal had them down on the scoreboard against Georgia. However, their persistence led to a draw and now the game is 1-1.

The Georgians had already made a big splash in the tournament by beating Portugal 2-0 in the group stage, a result that gave them qualification for the round of 16.

The goal that put Georgia ahead came in the 18th minute, when full-back Otar Kakabadze sent a cross into the Spanish box. Defender Robin Le Normand tried to get in the way of the ball but ended up pushing it into his own net.

Spain had to wait until the 39th minute to achieve equality, thanks to a shot from outside the area by Rodri, in a play in which a possible offside by Álvaro Morata was claimed.

It should be remembered that Spain was the only team that had a perfect campaign in the first phase of the Euro Cup: it had successively defeated Croatia 3-0, Italy 1-0 and Albania 1-0.

News in development.

