Mexico.- A young woman shared the video of the bills that your dog ate and TikTok users they plead “not to kill him”.

“The voices in my mind tell me kill him, kill him“, is heard in the TikTok audio while the young woman records the 500 Mexican pesos bills destroyed by her dog.

TikTok user @aliii_om He published the video with the torn bills and the puppy guilty of the damage.

TikTok users reacted and commented that forgive your puppy.

“It was me, he didn’t do anything,” a netizen commented.



Others gave him options to save the money: “In the bank they change them or at least the ones that are complete“.

“Noooo please forgive him.” Read in the comments section.

